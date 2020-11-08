WYANT, Dom H.



Dom H. Wyant, 93, of Atlanta died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. During his life Dom enjoyed friendships, philanthropy, and family time on Lake Rabun and Nantucket, MA. Dom was a true patriarch and his family loved him very much. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, best friend and gentleman. He will be remembered for his generosity, integrity, humility and loving spirit. He was a graduate of Atlanta Boys' High School, Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Dom was a partner at Jones Day, formerly Hansell & Post, for his legal career of over 40 years. Beyond his law career, Dom generously gave back to the community he loved. He was a proud member of the Atlanta Boys' High Alumni Association where he served on their Board. Dom was a longstanding member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta, where he served as President. He served on the Board of Atlantic American Corporation, Thomaston Mills, Theatre of the Stars and the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Capital City Club, the Atlanta Jaycees and the Nine O'clocks. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta where he volunteered in many capacities over the years, his favorite of which was chief dishwasher in serving the homeless on Sunday mornings. Dom was predeceased by his wife, Julie Gay Wyant, and his three brothers, Bill Wyant, Jack Wyant and Joe Wyant. Dom's kindness, sensitivity and wisdom are irreplaceable and will remain in the hearts of his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Schultz of Atlanta, and her husband, Greg, son, Dom H. Wyant, Jr., of Atlanta, and his wife, Martha, grandchildren, Greg Schultz, Jr. (Madison), James Schultz, Will Schultz, Isabelle Wyant and Claire Wyant. During Dom's later years he was faithfully cared for by an incredible group of women with Live Oak Caregivers. The family is very grateful to the love and care provided by Lacretia, Debra, Apryl, Sonia and Doreene. There will be a graveside service for immediate family at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.



