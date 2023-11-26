WRIGHT, William "Bill"



William "Bill" Wright, 83, passed peacefully November 22, 2023, surrounded by family. Bill is known as a notorious practical joker, avid fisherman, dog lover, expert pimento cheese, and pecan pie maker, as well as a rabid Bulldawg fan. He leaves behind his wife, Lee; his daughters, Wendy, Shelby; and two sons-in-law, as well as other extended family. Services will be held Monday, November 27, at 11:00 AM, in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel, in Athens.



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