Wright-Wilkie, Dorothy

1 hour ago

WRIGHT- WILKIE, Dorothy Trent

Dorothy Marie Trent Wright-Wilkie, 85, died on February 4, 2022, in Macon, Georgia, surrounded by her loving family.

Please visit www.hartsmort.com to view full obituary and express condolences. Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hart's Mortuary and Crematory

6324 Peake Road

Macon, GA

31210

https://www.hartsmort.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

