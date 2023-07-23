WRIGHT, Thomas Gordon



Thomas Gordon Wright passed away on July 6, 2023, just two months shy of his 102nd birthday. Born to Mildred and Thomas Wright on September 4, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Winnetka, IL, where he attended New Trier Township High School, and later Culver Military Academy and Dartmouth College. He served as a medical corpsman in the Navy on Guam. Upon returning home from the war, he married Jean Maxwell and they were married for 66 years. They moved to Paris, France, where Tom studied opera at the National Conservatory of Music. They stayed for seven years and had two children, Tom and Ellen. Upon returning to the states he sang in numerous broadway shows. He began a decades long career with Anchor Hocking Glass. After moving to Atlanta, Tom sang with The Robert Shaw Chorus, was a lifetime member of The Atlanta Bonsai Society and an artist with The Atelier in Miami Circle. He died peacefully in his home and will be laid to rest in Rutland, Vermont with his loving wife. He his survived by his son, daughter, granddaughter and great-grandchildren. We will all miss him dearly.



