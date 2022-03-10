Hamburger icon
Wright, Sandra

WRIGHT, Sandra

Mrs. Sandra Andrew Wright, age 73 of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Sandra was born May 1, 1948.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held for Sandra on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home, Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Following the memorial service will be a graveside inurnment at approximately 12:00 PM at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.




Funeral Home Information

Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel

376 Fairview Road

Stockbridge, GA

30281

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/stockbridge-ga/horis-a-ward-fairview-chapel/7128?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

