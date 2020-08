WRIGHT, Rozell Mrs. Rozell Wright, of Stone Mountain, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Beloved by many, she was the mother of Thomas Wright, Rosie Wright Austin, and Bennie Wright. Arrangements will be announced by Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Dr., S.E. (at Memorial Dr.) www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404-373-3191.