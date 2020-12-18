Wright, Mary

X

Mrs. Mary Ann Wright of Oxford, GA peacefully transitioned on December 14, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Oxford Historical Cemetery, Oxford, GA 30054. Family and Friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 PM. She leaves to mourn a husband, Anderson Wright; mother, Mary Jane Lewis; two children, Davetta Wright and Rava Wright; one stepson, Andre Wright; siblings, Bruce Lewis, Robin Wetmore, Jennie Bradley, Dana Welch and Mark Lewis; an uncle and aunt, Isiah Brinson and Ruth Brinson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Due to the safety and concern regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required during the visitation and graveside service. "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence." Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

