X

Wright, Lee

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WRIGHT, Lee

Lee Bertton Wright, 58, of Tyrone passed away on March 15, 2021. He was born in Lithonia on January 17, 1963 to the late Murphy and Mary Lee Wright. Lee received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and his Master's degree from Georgia State University. Lee is survived by his wife, Delores Wright; sons, Tyler Wright (Gayle-Anne) and Blake Wright (Kimberly Jean); grandchildren, Lorelai Lee, Hendricks, Greta, and Savannah Jean; sisters, Stephanie Haygood and Melanie Ribble; brother, Marshall Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City – www.mowells.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service

200 Robinson Road

Peachtree City, GA

30269

http://www.mowells.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.