WRIGHT, Lee



Lee Bertton Wright, 58, of Tyrone passed away on March 15, 2021. He was born in Lithonia on January 17, 1963 to the late Murphy and Mary Lee Wright. Lee received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and his Master's degree from Georgia State University. Lee is survived by his wife, Delores Wright; sons, Tyler Wright (Gayle-Anne) and Blake Wright (Kimberly Jean); grandchildren, Lorelai Lee, Hendricks, Greta, and Savannah Jean; sisters, Stephanie Haygood and Melanie Ribble; brother, Marshall Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.



