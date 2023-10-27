WRIGHT, Latricia
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed on October 14, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1 PM at Living Faith Tabernacle, Forest Park. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
WRIGHT, Latricia
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed on October 14, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1 PM at Living Faith Tabernacle, Forest Park. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA
30274
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral