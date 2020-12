WRIGHT, James



James (Jano) Wright of Atlanta passed on December 4, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Cemetery 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, NW, Atlanta. Viewing will be in our Chapel Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This service will be Live Streamed, visit our website at www.carlmwilliams.com for the link to the service.Carl M. Williams Funl Dirs 492 Larkin Street SW 404.522.8454.