Wright, Hattie

Ms. Hattie R. Wright, of Lithonia, passed away on July 7, 2022. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11 AM in our Chapel. Rev. Kevin Bradfield officiating. Entombment Lincoln cemetery. Viewing today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

