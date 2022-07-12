WRIGHT, Hattie
Ms. Hattie R. Wright, of Lithonia, passed away on July 7, 2022. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11 AM in our Chapel. Rev. Kevin Bradfield officiating. Entombment Lincoln cemetery. Viewing today from 2 PM - 6 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.
595 West Lake Avenue NW
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
