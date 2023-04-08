WRIGHT, Evelyn
Evelyn Wright, 74, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed on Friday, March 31, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 11:00 AM, at Ray of Hope Church Decatur, GA. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens Lithonia, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
