Wright, Evelyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WRIGHT, Evelyn

Evelyn Wright, 74, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed on Friday, March 31, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 11:00 AM, at Ray of Hope Church Decatur, GA. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens Lithonia, GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034.

