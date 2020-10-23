WRIGHT, Donn Wilson



Donn Wilson Wright was born on June 10, 1940 to Elizabeth and David Wright in Atlanta, GA. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Craig Wright, and his older sister, Joann Gay Fischer. Donn is survived by his faithful and loving wife, Sherry Bradford Wright, his younger sister, Mary Wright King, and his adoring nieces and nephews. Donn was enrolled at both Druid Hills High School and Westminster School in Atlanta, graduating from Westminster. After graduating from Denison University in Ohio and seminary at Columbia Theological, Donn was ordained on October 31, 1965 into the Presbyterian Church. Reverend Donn Wright went on to serve parishes in North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia, with the majority of his time spent at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church in Acworth, GA. After retiring in 1993 from Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, Donn continued to serve in interim capacities at different parishes in the North Georgia community. In 1993, Donn was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Donn and Sherry Wright established the Movers and Shakers Parkinson's support group at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. In 2012, Donn moved into the William Breman Jewish Home in Atlanta, GA. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the personal caregivers and staff at the "W" for all the love and care over the last eight years for Donn and his family. We would also like to thank all who have been in constant contact and made special visits to the "W" to check on Donn and Sherry during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mars Hill Presbyterian Church Preschool, 3385 Mars Hill Road, Acworth, GA 30101 or to Peachtree United Methodist Church (memo: Movers & Shakers Parkinson's Support Group), 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Collins Funeral Home, Acworth, GA will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.collinsfuneralhome.org.

