WRIGHT, Constance Schley Ashford Constance Schley Ashford Wright of Athens and Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 4th, at the age of 95. She was the daughter of Constance Schley Ashford and Clinton Alexander Ashford, born on July 9, 1925 and lived in their family estate, Ashford Manor in Watkinsville, Georgia. She had two sisters, Virginia Elliott and Vivian Van Horne, and three brothers Alec Ashford, Dr. John Ashford and Dr. Woodson Ashford, who was the private doctor for President Dwight D. Eisenhower and the King of Yemen. She graduated from Athens High School in 1942 and the University of Georgia, majoring in English, in 1946 where she was the homecoming queen her senior year. She married her high school sweetheart Tate Wright Jr. in 1947, moved to Atlanta and had 4 children; Constance Wright Howell, Tate Wright III, Virginia Tate Wright and Ashley Wright McIntyre. Connie and Tate were members of the Piedmont Driving Club and the Capitol City Country Club. She was a longtime member of the Primrose Garden Club being president twice. She was a member of the Atlanta Junior League and volunteered at The Nearly New. She loved gardening and designed gardens at her homes in Atlanta; "Knollwood," Andrews Drive, Ridgewood Road and her home in Sea Island. She loved her family and friends and entertained at her home with lavish yearly Christmas parties including performances with her children, grandchildren and anyone else she could convince to participate. Each winter she would have an open weakly tea party serving Russian tea, finger sandwiches and pastries. She was loving and kind to everyone, and never knew a stranger. Her husband endearingly referred to her as "Little Miss Perfect" and she was. She always saw the best in others, encouraging everyone with her friendship and generosity. She spent her final years at her family farm in Watkinsville, GA gardening, drinking her famous iced tea and treating all of her guests to the best company anyone could offer. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Constance Howell and Virginia Tate Wright, 7 grandchildren, Elaine Wright Hynes, Tate Wright IV, Rush Howell, Wright Howell, Ashford McIntyre, Raymond McIntyre and Stuart Huston, and her 3 great-grandchildren: Charles Hynes, William Hynes and Henry Hynes.

