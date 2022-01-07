Wright, Clarice

WRIGHT (LAMPKIN), Clarice



May 17, 1935 to January 2, 2022



Clarice Lampkin Wright was born on May 17, 1935 the first child of Mollie Lampkin Borders and Clarence Lampkin, Sr. (both deceased). She was baptized at an early age at Wheat Street Baptist Church.



Clarice attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, David T. Howard High School and graduated from Spelman College in 1957. She went on to receive a graduate degree from Atlanta University. She worked for the Atlanta Public School System for close to 40 years as an elementary school teacher, specializing in reading.



While small in statue, Clarice was the backbone of her family and her legacy and spirit shall reside in our hearts forever.



Clarice was preceded in death by her father Clarence Lampkin, Sr., her brother Clarence Lampkin, Jr. Warren Lampkin and her mother Mollie Lampkin Borders. She leaves to cherish her memory; a devoted son and daughter, Dwayne C. Wright, Sr. and Patrice Wright-Lewis, grandchildren; Dwayne C. Wright, II. (Brielle Wright), Taylor Lewis, Jordan Jones-Wright and Sydney Lewis. Great-grandchildren: Ameya Wright, Amara Wright and Ryann Jones-Wright. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; Valarie Holt, Vincent Lampkin, Kenneth Lampkin and Veronica Lampkin.



Services will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM. Washington Memorial Gardens.

