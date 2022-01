WRIGHT, Clarice



Homegoing Services for Clarice Lampkin Wright will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.



The interment will take place at Washington Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM. 700 Jordan Lane Decatur, GA 30033.