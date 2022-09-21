ajc logo
Worthy, Marvin

Obituaries
WORTHY, Marvin Nash

Marvin Nash Worthy passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Marvin was born in Detroit, Michigan and came to Gwinnett County at age seven. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Olin and Clara Worthy, and brother-in-law, Norris T. Bailey. He is survived by his sister, Jane Bailey NEE Worthy; and nephews, Stephen Bailey and Martin Bailey, of Tucker, Georgia; and second cousin, Chloe Rutledge. Marvin served in the United States Army in World War II from 1943 -1947 as a Combat Engineer with George Patton's Third Army in two major campaigns. As a water specialist, he and his unit were responsible for locating a water source in each area and purifying the water for Mess, the Field Hospital, and the troops. Marvin was a Life Member of American Legion Post 232 Snellville, Georgia and served one term as City Councilman for Lilburn, Georgia. He worked as a private genealogist and historical researcher and proudly held the title of Gwinnett County Historian from April 2, 1969 until his passing, authoring the third volume history of Gwinnett County. One of the founders and chairman of the committee to organize the Gwinnett Historical Society, Mr. Worthy served as the first president of the organization and chairman of its Executive Council. Other memberships included the Georgia Historical Society, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, Georgia Municipal Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce. The family respectfully requests that donations be made to VFW National Home for Children, 3573 South Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, Michigan 48827 in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be held at Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker Chapel on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4 PM – 7 PM. The funeral will be held at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 2200 Rosebud Road, Grayson, Georgia on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3 PM with interment on site immediately following. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726




Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel

6101 Lawrenceville Hwy

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

