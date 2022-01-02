WORTHY, Frances



June 1, 1922- December 22, 2021



Worthy, Frances Johns, age 99, passed away Dec. 22, 2021. She was born in 1922 in Franklin, KY to parents Thomas and Leslie (Snider) Johns. Frances grew up on the family farm with siblings John Henry, Mildred and Evelyn. After business college, she took a job in Dayton, OH, then moved to Atlanta, GA where she worked for the government and as church secretary. She met and married her one true love Grover C. Worthy in 1956. They had two daughters.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and husband. She is survived by daughters Mary Jane Hollander (Todd) and Lyn Gan; grandchildren Amy Hollander, Ashley Homrich (Radley), Parker Hollander, Michelle Servary (Jason), Hannah Gan and Grace Gan; great-grandchildren Grant, Georgia and Rex Servary and many nieces and nephews. A cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, "Nana" was a bright light to everyone she met.



Memorial Service will be held at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday, January 16 at 2:00 PM.



