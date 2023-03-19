X

Worthington, Robert

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WORTHINGTON, Robert "Earl"

January 2, 1929 -

March 13, 2023

Earl Worthington, 94, lived a life that was permeated by his faith in God and his intent to live out that faith in every area of his experience.

Earl was born and raised in Georgia, graduated from Berry College, Rome, GA and did graduate work in NC State and Iowa State University where he obtained his PhD. His educational focus was as a research Biochemist, employed at the University of Georgia Experiment Station in Griffin, GA but his great occupational interest was in agriculture - specifically in growing Christmas Trees on his choose & cut farm in Hampton, GA. He loved seeing the friends and families who came to make a tradition of cutting a fresh Christmas tree from the farm each year.

Earl leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Esther (Lubberts) Worthington; their three children: sons, Robert, wife Cindy, and John; daughter, Brenda Messick and husband Tim; along with three granddaughters, Kaylin Worthington, Anna Messick, Aerin Messick; and four great-grandchildren, Treylin, Kayne, Abiel and Kash. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Bond as well as numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Pinkney Franklin and Mary Ruth Worthington; a sister, Margaret Louise Worthington; brothers, Joseph Franklin and Alvin Ray Worthington; and Earl's only grandson, Adrian Worthington.

Funeral services were held at 1:30 PM, Thursday, March 16, 2023 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro, with Dr. Charles Q. Carter officiating. Burial followed at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. The family received friends from 5-7 PM, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the funeral home and from 1-1:30 PM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in memory of Earl to the Robert Adrian Worthington Memorial Scholarship at Berry College, Rome, GA, or to Southwest Christian Hospice, or to a charity of your choice. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

