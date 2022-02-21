WORTHAM, John



Memorial Service for Mr. John Wortham, will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 3 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home on day of service. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.,SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.



