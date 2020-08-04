WORTH, Roy Eugene "Gene" Roy Eugene "Gene" Worth, 82, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away on August 3, 2020 in Decatur. He is survived by his only son, John Worth of Pensacola, Florida, and two grandsons, Christopher Worth and wife Patricia of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and Henry Worth of Pensacola, Florida, as well as his sister Iva Worth Yeager of Kempner, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Dorothy Williamson Worth, in 2010, and by four other siblings, Dan Worth, Willene Snipes, Aldean Worth, and Lucy Quigg. Gene was born on March 24, 1938 on the family farm near Broxton, Georgia. He entered the University of Georgia in 1956, receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics before accepting a faculty position at West Georgia College in Carrollton in 1963. In 1965, he married Dorothy Janis Williamson in Carrollton, Georgia, and their only son John was born there the following year. In 1968, he completed his Ph.D. in mathematics and took a faculty position in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science at Georgia State University in Atlanta, where taught until retiring in 1995. Throughout this time, Gene and Dorothy spent many decades as active members of the Hope Class at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Apart from mathematics, Gene had a lifelong passion for playing the piano, and after his retirement he volunteered for many years playing the piano at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. He and Dorothy also traveled extensively together, and ultimately visited all 50 states. Among his other long-term interests were classical music, photography, walking, fishing, and astronomy. But above all, Gene Worth will always be remembered as a devoted husband and loving father. Gene Worth will be interred next to his wife at Oak Grove UMC. Plans for a memorial service will be made after the current pandemic conditions have improved. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

