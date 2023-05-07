Worsham, Jennifer

WORSHAM (BAILEY), Jennifer "Jenny"



Jennifer "Jenny" Bailey Worsham was 76 years old when she passed away in her home on the morning of Wednesday, May 3. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Bailey of Macon, Georgia. She passed after an illness of three years which involved Alzheimer's-related dementia. She was treated by Agape Hospice, as well as her husband Rick, in the final weeks of her illness. She is survived by her older brother, Charles E. (Sonny) Bailey, Jr.; as well as her nephew, Rusty; and niece, Kim. She is also survived by her husband, Rick; her brother-in-law, Gary Worsham (Cathy), and their son, Austen. She was predeceased by her second brother, David R Bailey.



As a Macon, Georgia native, Jenny graduated from A.L. Miller High School for Girls. She was also a graduate of Georgia College at Milledgeville with a BS in Psychology. She also earned a Master's Degree in Adult Education summa cum laude from The University of Georgia.



Jenny was an accomplished Human Resources manager and training consultant. She enjoyed a 26-year career in this field which included owning her own corporate training company. She retired in 1995, to assist her husband in his career in investment and tax consulting and management. She was exceptionally suited for entertaining Rick's clients and was a definite asset in his career. One of her favorite hobbies was owning and caring for seven beloved Shih Tzu dogs.



Jenny was a caring and kind person and a friend to everyone. She was an exceptionally devoted wife to her husband Rick, including spoiling him beyond the belief of his friends. She was ambitious, yet easy-going, and had a great sense of humor. There will be a Celebration of Life service at The Mikell Chapel of the Cathedral of St. Philip Episcopal Church, on 2744 Peachtree Road NW, in Atlanta, on Tuesday, May 9, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

