Worm, Christina

WORM (Humphrey), Christina Renee



Christina "Christi" left this world on May 29, 2023. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dave Thompson; her grandparents JC and Vivian Waters. She is survived by her mother, Janice Thompson; father, Richard Humphrey; her sister, Jene Pierce (Darrel); stepsisters, Lisa and Kristen; husband, Shane Worm; children, Chelsea Seal (Brad), Britani Enea and Bryant Keith; grandchildren, Ezra, Hudson, Savannah, niece, Alexis Scarlett. Christi, or Worm as many friends referred to her, was a free spirited thinker who lit up every room she walked into. She did not know a stranger. She will be dearly missed.



