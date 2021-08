WORDEN, Melissa Crane



"Missy"



Melissa Crane Worden, 52, known as "Missy" of Marietta, GA, passed away on August 11, 2020, after a seven month fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was an incredible force for love as a wife, mother, daughter, music therapist and aunt.



A public service celebrating Missy's life will occur on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 AM at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, 571 Holt Road, Marietta, GA.