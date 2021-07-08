WORD, James Michael



Mr. James Michael Word of Morrow, GA passed on June 23, 2021. Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 AM at the Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Rev. Milton Goggins, Officiating. Interment at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 7 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA, 30349. He leaves to cherish his memories; son, Mr. Michael T. Word (Vinique); daughter, Mrs. Yolanda L. Fox (Antonio); three grandchildren, Justin, Nicholas and Antonio, Jr.; two sisters, Ms. Ethel Goggins, Ms. Mary Scott and one brother, Mr. Clifford Word, Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held today from our Chapel from 11 AM to 8 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence the day of service at 10 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

