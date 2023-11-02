Wooten, Jim

📷Jim Wooten, a longtime journalist, columnist and editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a military veteran and officer in the Georgia National Guard, died Oct. 29, 2023. He was 78. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Wooten worked for the Macon News and served in the U.S. Army before a long career at the Atlanta papers. He was a long-time conservative editorial columnist for the Atlanta newspapers while also spending 24 years in the Georgia Army National Guard. He retired as a colonel and earned the Legion of Merit, one of the highest military awards for service. At The Atlanta Journal, he was city editor and then assistant managing editor before becoming the editorial editor. In that role, he won a national award for a story he had reported about politicians looting the state pension system. When the Journal and the Constitution newspapers merged, Wooten became a conservative columnist. He retired in 2009. Wooten was the fourth of six children born to Omer E. Wooten and Annie Mae Towns Wooten and the first of their children delivered in a hospital in McRae, in Telfair County. His people had been living in the area since the 1840s Wooten and his wife, Ann, bought and restored the dilapidated Telfair County home of four-time Georgia governor Eugene Talmadge, which included not only the house but also 275 acres of mostly trees. Having retired from the AJC, Jim was involved in both the restoration of the house into Sugar Creek, an event venue, and the management of the forest land. The restoration received an award from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Wootens sold the house to a private owner in early 2019. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Georgia Funeral Care and Cremation, 4671 South Main Street, in Acworth. The funeral home chapel has a capacity of only 75. A private burial is planned with full military honors. Plans for a reception will be announced. Read more about Jim Wooten on ajc.com

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