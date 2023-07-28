Wooten, Healy

WOOTEN, Nealy Henrietta



December 3, 1943 - July 24, 2023



Nealy H. Wooten passed on Monday, July 24, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 11:00 AM at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, also at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel 12-6 PM. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.



