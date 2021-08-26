WOOTEN, Eleanor W.



October 5, 1921 –



August 22, 2021



Hazlehurst, GA – Mary Eleanor Whitlock Wooten, 99, daughter of Robert Albert Whitlock and Ida Cotter Whitlock of Montgomery County, GA, passed away on August 22, 2021.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Joel O. Wooten, Sr.; and her half-brother Lt. James Leonard Durden, who was killed in 1944 at Normandy. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Whitlock McEachin of Macon, GA; her son Joel O. Wooten, Jr. (Sybrina) of Columbus, GA; her three daughters Pam W. Bird of Morehead City, NC, Dianne W. Simmons (Tom) of Huntsville, AL, and Carla W. Norman (Sandy) of Fair Oaks, Texas; and by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Eleanor was born in Montgomery County, GA on October 5, 1921, and grew up on a small farm near Long Pond during the depression. She was an excellent student, she graduated from Brewton-Parker College, and taught school in Alston and Hazlehurst. She married J. O. Wooten in 1949, and they were active and engaged members of the Hazlehurst community. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, a member of Eastern Star, an early proponent of the Senior Citizens Center, and a director of the Jeff Davis Bank. She enjoyed books, education, travel and was a wonderful homemaker but she would quickly tell you her greatest enjoyment in life was her four children. She loved all of her family, cared for and protected them, and spent endless hours making sure they were encouraged, educated and prepared for life.



The family wants to thank Wendy Williams, the staff at Pineland Personal Care Home, and Serenity Hospice for their love and attention, for taking care of "Ms. Eleanor" and for making her feel like she was at home during her last months.



A private graveside service for family will be held on Friday, August 27 at 11 AM at the Hazlehurst City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Georgia or to a charity of your choice.



Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home of Hazlehurst is in charge of arrangements.

