Woolf, Sue

Sue Woolf, of Atlanta, died peacefully at her home on March 31, 2021, surrounded by her children. For 97 years, she radiated unconditional love and kindness for her family and everyone who knew her. She was beloved by her family, her many friends and, indeed, all who knew her, for her gentle spirit, patience, and sweet disposition. Her Christ-filled love of life and her servant attitude shone through everything she did and said. Her smile was an invitation to connect with her. She loved to play games and was known to be an excellent Scrabble player. She wasn't particularly competitive, but she usually won. She was also a voracious reader and consumed at least a book a week for the last few years. She enjoyed word play and would love to laugh at herself when she made a good pun.

Mamie Sue Barker was born August 9, 1923, in New Orleans but moved to Atlanta as a child and was "almost" an Atlanta native. She graduated from Druid Hills High School and Agnes Scott College. She attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., hoping to work with college students. But life had other plans for her. She fell in love with a young mechanical engineer and naval officer from Georgia Tech named Warren Woolf and they got married in September 1945. Warren became a campus minister, first at the University of Oklahoma and then for 16 years at Georgia Tech. Sue joined him in this ministry, and these became some of the most memorable years of their life together. Relationships that they formed at Tech almost 70 years ago continued to her death. Sue loved working with children and both her work life and her volunteer life reflected this passion - whether working in the Pre-K program at The Westminster Schools or reading to young patients at Egleston children's hospital.

Much of her volunteer life involved her beloved Oakhurst Baptist Church, where she had many roles, ranging from taking care of babies in Sunday School to helping prepare food for Wednesday night suppers. In 1972, she and fellow member Rachel Gill were elected as the first female deacons in a Georgia Baptist congregation.

After Sue and Warren retired, they enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe. She loved planning those trips as much as the trips themselves.

Sue was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Warren Woolf; her granddaughter, Sarah Woolf; her daughter-in-law, Edie Woolf; and her son-in-law, Bill Leonard. She is survived by her brother, Dan Barker; her children (and their spouses), Susan Woolf Leonard, Bill Woolf (Donna), and David Woolf (Mim). Her grandchildren knew her as "Mo": J.J. Leonard (Rebecca), Shannon Woolf Connolly (Matt), Katie Woolf, Kendall Hughes (Bobby), and Ben Ewing (Thea). She was also "Mo" to her seven great-grandchildren: Celia, Julia, William, James, Liam, Paige, and Jayden. Sue donated her body to Emory University for medical research. A memorial service will be held for her at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church, 222 East Lake Dr., Decatur, GA 30030, oakhurstbaptist.org; or Just Bakery of Atlanta, 1276 Vista Leaf Dr., Decatur, GA 30033, justbakeryatl.org.