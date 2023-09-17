WOODYARD, Harriet



Harriet Woodyard entered into her heavenly home, at the age of 84, on Friday, August 18, 2023, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Edward Woodyard; and son, Edward Allen Yarbrough. She is survived by her sister, Angela Myers McAdams; son, Jon Yarbrough; daughters, Kathy Helms, Linda Yarbrough and Cynthia Greenway; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 4 PM til 6 PM, at the City of Jefferson Civic Center, 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson, GA 30549.



