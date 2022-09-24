Woodward, Tamiya

WOODARD, Tamiya



Tamiya LaJoyce Shepherd Woodard was born April 27, 1975. Her life was enriched by her parents Willie B. Shepherd and the late Linda Starr Shepherd in Decatur, GA. Tamiya was an active church member and served in the music ministry for years. More recently, she attended New Life Church in Decatur, GA. She grew in her faith in God and pursued several degrees beyond high school, including a Bachelor of Arts in English from Emory University in 1997 and a Masters degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Ms. Shepherd received a Master of Education in Communication Disorders in 2007 from Valdosta State University. She was recently employed as a Speech Pathologist with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, GA. She was married to the late Damon Woodard and had one daughter, Taryn Gabrielle. She was an avid reader, who loved bargain and coupon shopping. She also enjoyed walking and biking trails with her daughter. Tamiya never turned away an opportunity to learn and found joy in baking and sharing those treats with others. She had gained a knack for gardening as well, and her love for the University of Georgia Bulldogs was explosive during football season. Tamiya is survived by: her daughter, Taryn Woodard; her father, Willie Shepherd; one younger brother, Keven Shepherd; two nephews, Andrew and Keven, Jr; and one niece, Kyle; her grandmother, Cathrine Starr; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family of Tamiya Shepherd is appreciative of the "righteous prayers," calls and cards of comfort. We will celebrate the life and legacy of Tamiya LaJoyce Shepherd Woodard on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1 PM, at Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 2112 Rex Road, Morrow, Georgia 30260.

