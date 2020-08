WOODWARD, Jr., Phillip Celebration of Life for Phillip Woodward, Jr., will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11 AM, at the Meadows Mortuary Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Visitation August 26, 4 PM - 8 PM. Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. 404-522-7478.