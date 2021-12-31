WOODWARD, James



James Edward Woodward left for Heaven on Sunday, December 26, 2021 after 95 years of living and being loved here on Earth. Preceding him in Heaven are his faithful wife of 65 years, Johnnie Pearl Hope Woodward, his mother, Velma Chester Woodward Burke and father, Bonnie Edward Woodward, younger sisters, Beth Woodward and Ann Woodward Smith, younger brother, Tom Woodward. He is survived by his daughters: Melinda Woodward Bell and son-in-law Jeff Bell, Beth Woodward Buchanon and son-in-law, Lance Buchanon; and brother-in-law, Lamar Smith; grandchildren, Lindsey Hope VanDerlinde and husband, Jim VanDerlinde, Logan Thigpen and girlfriend, Kristi Stubbs, Tiffany Shamlee and husband, Mike Shamlee, Michelle Pirkle, Michael Buchanon and wife, Sarah Buchanon; great-grandchildren, Jessica Bivins and Noah Shamlee, Nicole, Marissa and Cason Pirkle, Heather Bivins Queen and husband, Luke Queen (who have a great-great-grandchild due January 2022); and many nieces and nephews.



Jim, as he was most commonly known, was born in Midville, GA. He grew up during The Great Depression and joined the Navy in his late teens. After returning to civilian life, he went to college and graduated from University of Georgia/Atlanta division. Living in the Decatur community, his long career was in the newspaper business: The Atlanta Journal and Constitution, The Atlanta Times, Gannett, and Story & Kelly-Smith News Advertising Agency. He enjoyed retirement continuing to care for his family, home, and yard…especially the squirrels! In lieu of Flowers, the family requests that you donate to the American Heart Association or a veteran's charity of your choice. His funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 in the chapel of A. S. Turner and Sons with entombment at Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to his services at A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA.

