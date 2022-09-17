WOODWARD, Jacquelyn



Jacquelyn Woodward of Atlanta, Georgia transitioned from her earthly home on August 30, 2022. Ms. Woodward was born on February 24,1962 to the late Reverend Harold Woodward and Mrs. Alice J. Woodward.



Ms. Woodward was known as a woman of great faith blessed with the keen ability to transform the most mundane life events into grand celebrations. Her love for God, her love of people and her love of celebrating life will continue to inspire all the lives she touched.



She leaves behind to cherish loving and fond memories: her two children (Mia and Victor) and Mother Alice J. Woodward and countless other family and friends who were blessed to have known her.



"You fought a good fight, you kept the faith, you finished the course. Well done, thy good and faithful servant, Well done!"



Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com

