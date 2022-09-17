ajc logo
X

Woodward, Jacquelyn

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WOODWARD, Jacquelyn

Jacquelyn Woodward of Atlanta, Georgia transitioned from her earthly home on August 30, 2022. Ms. Woodward was born on February 24,1962 to the late Reverend Harold Woodward and Mrs. Alice J. Woodward.

Ms. Woodward was known as a woman of great faith blessed with the keen ability to transform the most mundane life events into grand celebrations. Her love for God, her love of people and her love of celebrating life will continue to inspire all the lives she touched.

She leaves behind to cherish loving and fond memories: her two children (Mia and Victor) and Mother Alice J. Woodward and countless other family and friends who were blessed to have known her.

"You fought a good fight, you kept the faith, you finished the course. Well done, thy good and faithful servant, Well done!"

Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County police released photos of a man suspected of shooting two people at a Shell gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 217h ago
The NCR headquarters building is located in Midtown Atlanta next to the Downtown Connector. Photo taken Jan. 30, 2021. (Andy Peters / andy.peters@ajc.com)

Credit: Andy Peters

Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company NCR plans to split in two
8h ago
Lania Boone (left), Jason Lary

Credit: LinkedIn / Jason Lary

Check writer in Stonecrest relief fund scandal gets 6 months in prison
14h ago
during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 5 Friday Night Roundups
1h ago
during a GHSA High School football game between Langston Hughes High School and McEachern High School at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA., on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Week 5 Friday Night Roundups
1h ago
This new student housing complex in downtown Athens was supposed to be dream living for UGA students. Delays in opening have turned renting at the William Athens into a nightmare. (Courtesy of www.williamathens.com)

Credit: Contributed

Delay in opening apartment complex strands UGA students
10h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Barnett, Penelope Hollinshead
Scheetz, Bobby
Hauptman, Michael
2h ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
2h ago
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top