WOODWARD, H. Travis (Rev.)



Reverend H. Travis Woodward was born on March 14, 1930 in Atlanta, GA to Henry T. and Icie G. Woodward. His childhood home was next door to Stewart Avenue Methodist Church where his family were members. Travis spent most of his time at the church and considered it a second home. Members of the church helped him develop a strong foundation for his faith, and he felt forever indebted to the "saints" of the church.



Travis graduated from Brown High School in 1948 where he was President of the Student Body and was the recipient of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup. Later he attended Reinhardt College, and in 1952 Travis met the love of his life, Juanita Griffin, at LaGrange College. Travis and Juanita married three years later, and in June of this year they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Travis's last communication in this life was the blowing of a kiss to his beloved wife.



Travis earned a Master of Divinity from Emory's Candler School of Theology in 1957. During his ministry in The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, Travis served in numerous positions. Early in his ministry he was the pastor of Mayson UMC in Atlanta and Pierce Memorial UMC in Augusta. From 1963-1971 Travis was the Director of Adult Education for the entire North Georgia Conference, and from 1971-1974 Travis served as the Associate Pastor of Glenn Memorial in Atlanta. In 1974 Travis felt a calling to take his ministry into the business community of Atlanta. He served as a facilitator in workshops focusing on topics such as employee/ employer relationships, developing listening skills, and organizational development. Travis promoted win/win relational dynamics so persons could be successful in their work and personal lives. In 1979 Travis returned to ministry in the local church. He served as an Associate Pastor at Avondale Pattillo UMC 1979-1982, Tucker First UMC 1982-1987, Dunwoody UMC 1987-1989, and Oak Grove UMC 1989-1995. During his ministry and for many years later, Travis volunteered his leadership skills, counseling abilities, and love of people with Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences (MARR). In 1999 he was honored to receive a Volunteer Service Award from this organization.



Upon retirement, Travis and Juanita began traveling to places within the U.S. and abroad. Some of their favorite vacations included the Journeys of Paul, the John Wesley Tour, and a trip to the Holy Land (given as a gift by members of Tucker First UMC).



Reverend Woodward passed away on August 14, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Catherine W. Kitchens, and his brother H. Ernest Woodward. He is survived by his wife Juanita G. Woodward, his daughters Pamela K. Woodward and Elizabeth W. Cunningham, his sister Margaret W. Varner, and numerous nephews and nieces.



The family will receive friends from 12:45 PM until 1:45 PM prior to a Celebration of Travis's Life which will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 21 at Tucker First United Methodist Church. Reverend Doctor Sondra Jones, Reverend Liza Marler, and Reverend Gerald Varner will be officiating.



The family requests that strict masking protocols be followed to protect all attendees.



Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class and the former Men's Monday Morning Golf Group.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Tucker First UMC, 5095 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084; Visiting Nurse Health System Hospice Atlanta 5775 Glenridge Drive, Suite E200 Atlanta, GA 30328; MARR 2815 Clearview Place Atlanta, GA 30340; or any charity of your choice.



Floral Hills Funeral Home of Tucker, GA has charge of arrangements.



