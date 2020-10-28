Woods, Melody

WOODS (MINTER), Melody L.



Mrs. Melody M. Woods



A Private Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Melody Minter Woods, will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



Public viewing will begin at 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM same day as service at Grace Baptist Church 2178 GA-138, Stockbridge, GA 30281.



Interment will take place at Southview Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Guest are welcome at cemetery.



Services can be watched at www.gracebaptistatl.org



Arrangement are entrusted to Sylvain Funeral Home 2750 Highway 42N McDonough, GA 30253.

