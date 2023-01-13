Woods, George

WOODS, Jr., George



Mr. George Woods, Jr., of Decatur, Georgia passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 14 at 1:00PM at Deliverance Straightway Holiness Church. A visitation will be held Friday, January 13th from Noon until 8:00PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South DeKalb Chapel; Burial will be at Kennedy Memorial Gardens.

