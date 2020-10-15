WOODS, Erika Malecia Age 45, of Lawrenceville, passed October 11, 2020. Service October 18, 3 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
