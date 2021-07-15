ajc logo
WOODS, Barbara

Barbara Jean Lee Woods, born on December 12, 1939, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at the age of 81. She was a native of Atlanta and attended David T. Howard High School. She leaves to cherish her memory, three children, and eight grandchildren.

The services for Mrs. Woods will be held on Saturday, July 17th at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church, 220 Auburn Avenue at 11:00 AM and the viewing is Friday, July 16th between 1 PM and 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road, SW Atlanta. 404-349-3000.

