WOODRUFF, Patricia "Patti"



Patricia Murray Woodruff "Patti" was born on May 7, 1933, in Piedmont Hospital to Edward Alexander Murray and Bess Chester Murray. She attended RL Hope Elementary School, E. Rivers, and North Fulton High School, where she played basketball and swam for both Georgia Tech and Emory. One of her fondest high school memories was competing in the "Havalanta" swim and golf meet in Havana, Cuba in 1949.



After graduating high school in 1951, Patti went on to study at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, which was then a women's college. She was later married to Richard Seth Woodruff, II, for 11 years.



Patti was a beloved friend and family member and she brought light, joy, and laughter to every occasion. Even in her last year of life, which was spent with her family in Connecticut, she maintained her indomitable spirit and wit, despite her health issues. Her unforgettable accent and humor made her a favorite everywhere she went. She never got off of a plane without knowing all about her seatmates. Her love of people influenced her other passions which included entertaining and traveling.



Patti is dearly missed by her daughter, Elizabeth (Brian); her beloved grandchildren, Luke and Katie, whose nickname for her was "Emma"; and her adored cousins in Alabama. Anyone who knew her will always remember her boundless energy and her zest for life. In addition to the joy she brought to us all, we will also miss her cheese straws, tomato aspic, and pound cake.



Her memorial service will be Saturday, April 15, at 2:00 PM at the Cathedral of St. Philip and a reception will immediately follow. Her final resting place will be in the memorial garden near the narthex where the lanterns are dedicated to the Glory of God and to the memory of her father, Edward Murray. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to one of the three charities she supported for many years – the Atlanta Mission, the USO, and the Humane Society.



