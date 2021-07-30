WOODFIN, Dennis Ray



Dennis Ray Woodfin was called to heaven on July 24, 2021 at the age of 78. A memorial service will be held at a time yet to be determined in Joaquin, Texas at the Jackson Missionary Baptist Church.



Dennis grew up in Joaquin, Texas and graduated from Georgia State University. He went to work at AT&T and traveled between Roswell, Georgia and Shreveport, Louisiana. Dennis was fortunate to retire at the young age of 55 years old.



Dennis was an extraordinary man with extraordinary talents, from cars to computers, motorcycles to airplanes. Dennis enjoyed learning new things as well as teaching those around him. Dennis played football in high school, hunted and raced motorcycles with his sons, played on a pool league and piloted his own airplane. He used his talent for good as he was also a volunteer pilot for Angel Flights and flew several missions. Dennis was always moving and enjoying life. Maybe he pushed the limits a time or two.



Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Oran Felix Woodfin, Jr.; his mother, Bobbie Jean Hughes Woodfin; his brother, Robert Oran Woodfin; his wife, Jacque Hoffman Woodfin, and his great-granddaughter, Lexi Rene Gordon.



He is survived by his children, Debbie Smith and husband Walter Smith, Denise Boyter and husband Jimmy Boyter, Donna McCasland, Bryant Woodfin, Scott Woodfin and Baird Woodfin; his sister Mattie Borders, his brother Obie Neil Woodfin and his wife Peggy; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other family members.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments. Dennis was a very special man and will be missed by so many.

