Woodard, Lillie Mae

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WOODARD, Lillie Mae Judkins

Mrs. Lillie Mae Judkins Woodard, retired educator with APS and longtime resident of Atlanta passed away on Aug. 5, 2021. A joyful homegoing celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Entombment at Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Chapel , starting at 10 AM Wednesday. Public viewing will be 1 PM to 6 PM. She is survived by godson Eric Wingo, Sr. and many other relatives and friends throughout the USA. Her service will be live streamed and available on vimeo.com/murraybrothers. mbfh.com, (404)349-3000.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

