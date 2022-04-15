ajc logo
Woodard, Isiah

Obituaries
3 hours ago

WOODARD, Isiah

Mr. Isiah Woodard, of NW Atlanta, passed away April 9, 2022. His Celebration of Life Services will be held Monday, April 18, 2022 at 12: 00 Noon at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., ..Atlanta, GA 30310. Instate 11:00 AM. Interment Carver Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM. Public Viewing will be Sunday 12 Noon-6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

