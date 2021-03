WOODARD, Donald



Donald Woodard, age 74, of Newnan, passed away March 19, 2021. Service March 25, 11AM, at Lovejoy Family Church of the Nazarene, Hampton. Interment Sherwood. Viewing TODAY 4-7 at Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, Jonesboro Chapel, 163 North Ave., 678-479-0806