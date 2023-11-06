Woodall, Joan

WOODALL (DODD), Joan



Joan Dodd Woodall, a native Atlantan, passed away Friday, November 3, 2023, at age 94. Born June 26, 1929 to Sally "Jim" Dodd and Oran E. Dodd, she graduated in 1947 from Washington Seminary where she was a four-year captain of the basketball team and elected to the May Court her senior year. From there, she attended Stephens College and UGA. Joan was a natural equestrian from a young age and became the second female judge for the American Horse Show Association at age 24. Joan excelled at bridge, art, gardening, and golf, winning numerous tournaments into her eighties. She was a past President of the Piedmont Garden Club and longtime member of the Cathedral of St. Philip. Joan was a member of Peachtree Golf Club, the Piedmont Driving Club, the Everglades and the Bath & Tennis Club of Palm Beach, and Highlands Country Club, in North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Charles B. Woodall, Jr. She is survived by her son, Oran (Sally); her daughter, Sally Edwards (Jeff); her grandchildren, Ben Woodall (Kara), Dessie Stowe (Jordan), and Somer Hardin (Noel); along with four great-grandchildren, Emmett and Payne Stowe, Charlie and Barrett Woodall; and several nieces. A celebration of Joan's generous and wonderful life will be Wednesday, November 8, at the Cathedral of St. Philip, at 2:00, with a reception following at Peachtree Golf Club. Many thanks to Avery Brittain, Que Ly, Dr. Nan Monahan, Robyn Scarborough, Caroline and Wayne Echols, Cheryl Smith, and Capstone Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, or the Good Samaritan, 1015 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, or one special to your heart. Arrangements by H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe.





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