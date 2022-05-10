ajc logo
1 hour ago

WOODALL, Carole Lana

Carole Lana Woodall, 76, of Marietta, passed away on May 5, 2022. She was a native Atlantan who attended Spring Street School, Henry Grady High and UGA. She was preceded in death by her father Dennis "Boots" Woodall and mother Dorothy "Dottie" Woodall. She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Peggy Woodall; Donna and Greg Touchberry; nephew, Tom Touchberry; niece, Sabrina Touchberry Fowler; and three grandnephews; as well as her most beloved toy poodles, Arabella and Amberly. Carol requested no service be held and if desired, donations be made in her name to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, noahs-ark.org. Arrangements by West Georgia Crematory.

Funeral Home Information

West Georgia Crematory

5756B Harrison Ave

Austell, GA

30106

https://www.westgeorgiacrematory.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

