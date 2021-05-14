<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WOOD, Warren Gregory<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Warren Gregory Wood died May 9, 2020 at age 57 in Atlanta, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at Kingswood Church in Dunwoody, Georgia Saturday, May 15, 2021.<br/><br/>Greg was born to Warren S. Wood, Jr. and Betty P. Wood December 11, 1962 in Newport News, VA.<br/><br/>Greg was a 1981 graduate of Denbigh High School and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute.<br/><br/>Greg was loved by all who knew him, from those growing up in Denbigh, to his Fraternity Brothers at Va. Tech. Greg was a craftsman who could build furniture, cabinets, decks or trim out a house, Greg could figure things out. He loved the beach, watersports, golf, Va. Tech football, Braves baseball, The Washington Redskins and spending time with his son. He got to live his last few years in one of his favorite places, the beach. Greg will be missed by his family and friends.<br/><br/>Greg is survived by his son W. Carter Wood, his mother Betty Wood and brothers William Wood (Susan) and Furman Wood and niece Lily and nephews Jack, Parker and Patrick.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity.</font><br/>