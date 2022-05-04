WOOD, Stephanie Lynn



August 26, 1965 - April 28, 2022. Stephanie Wood died peacefully surrounded by those who loved her and the amazing energy of those who could not be with her but loved her just as much. Born the only daughter to Tom and Karen Wood, and sister to Tom Wood, Jr., Stephanie grew up in Illinois, graduated from the University of Iowa, and built her career as a leader in the largest employer benefit consulting companies worldwide, most recently serving as the Director of Implementation Services at Empyrean Benefit Solutions, Inc. While Stephanie was dedicated to her career, her true passions spilled into every gap of her off work hours. In 2021 she married the love of her life and partner of 12 years, Lai Reed. Together they enjoyed their Oakhurst community, especially jazz picnics and hosting Porchfest bands, as well as loading up the car to spend weekends in their Blue Ridge get away relaxing by the fire and spending time on the lake. She never turned down horseracing in Kentucky, spring festivals, or spending time with friends. Stephanie is survived by her wife, Lai Reed, parents, Tom and Karen Wood, her brother Tom (Lynette) Wood, her mother-in-law Hai (Tony) Reed, her two loyal dogs Darwin and Casey Jones, and countless friends who shared a significant part of their life with her. A private celebration of her life will be held for family and friends on May 23rd.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stephanie Wood Tribute Fund at Releash Atlanta, a nonprofit Stephanie was passionate about that works tirelessly to save dogs from high kill shelters throughout the state of Georgia. www.stephaniewoodtribute.com

