Wood, Marguerite

Marguerite McDaniel Powell Wood was born May 19, 1935, in Atlanta, GA, and passed away at her home in Montgomery, AL, on June 9, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. J.G. McDaniel; and her son, Arthur Gray Powell, III. She is survived by her daughters, Frances Bryan (Chuck), and Marguerite McCowan (Chad); and her grandchildren: Addison Owens (Neal), Winston Powell, Gray Powell, Elizabeth Bryan, Courtney Bryan, Taylor Bryan, Will McCowan and Mac McCowan. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Meri Moody (Dee), and their children, Wiley Moody, George Moody and Philip Moody; her sister, Harriett W. Hildreth; and brothers, Dr. J. Stuart McDaniel (Sarah), and George W. McDaniel (Mary Sue).



She was a graduate of Northside High School and Sweet Briar College. She married Arthur Gray Powell II, of Atlanta and moved to Birmingham, AL. While in Birmingham she was actively involved in the Junior League of Birmingham and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, including being the Christian Education Chairman.



She moved to Montgomery, AL, in 1979, when she married George Mark Wood, Jr. She was active in the Wisteria Garden Club, Pandora Study Club, Antiquarians, Colonial Dames of America, and St. John's Episcopal Church, where she enjoyed flower arranging for the Altar Guild. She enjoyed playing tennis, reading, and spending time with her bridge and social groups. Most importantly, she loved spending time with family and friends and will be remembered by her thoughtfulness, humor, and always being there for others, usually with fresh flowers, cheese straws and her warm heart.



A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal, on June 12, 2023, at 11 AM, with visitation preceding at 10 AM. Memorials may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 113 Madison Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104.



