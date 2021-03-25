WOOD, John



December 30, 1942 -March 19, 2021



"Sugar, give me a hug!" John "JW" Chapman Wood, a gregarious and true Southern gentleman who embraced everyone, passed on peacefully at home surrounded by family. John is survived by his spouse of 39 years, Darrell McCook of Mableton, Georgia, and his four-legged children, Savannah and Ruthie. He is also survived by his brother, Fred L. (Ricky) Wood, III (Kay) and sister, Margaret Wood Graves (Jim) of Augusta, Georgia, both of whom he talked to almost daily. John was preceded in death by his parents, Fred L. Wood Jr. and Theresa Chapman Wood, and his sister, Barbara Wood Rogers (Danny).



John, born and raised in Augusta, GA, was a 1961 graduate of Aquinas High School and was a US Navy veteran. He began his professional life working for Delta Air Lines, then Hoover Foods, with his last professional endeavor as that of General Manager of Candler Park Golf Course, where he combined his two loves, talking and golf. He had a zest for life and could light up a room. He loved his neighborhood get-togethers, the lake life, and traveling. He was an ardent fan of Georgia Tech and Ohio State Football. He also had a passion for gardening that will live on in his many plantings.



John believed in family and will be missed terribly by his countless friends, in-laws, and nieces and nephews on both sides, whom he called often - including, but not limited to, Ruth "My MeMaw" McCook, John "Lillard" and Deanna "My DeeDee" Lillard, Kelly and Earle "Hey Man" Lovering, and Mike "Mikey" Wood, who will all miss his weekend phone calls reminding them of the importance of family and his telling of unending stories. John was, and will remain, loved.



A private ceremony will be held on Friday, March 26 at SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society in Marietta. If desired, floral arrangements can be sent to the funeral home, or contributions may be made in his honor to the Aquinas High School Alumni Association, 1920 Highland Ave., Augusta, GA 30904. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 3 from 1-4 PM at the home of Earle and Kelly Lovering, 3133 Edinburgh Drive, Augusta GA.

